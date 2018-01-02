Akron man pleads guilty to driving drunk and killing teenager

A 51-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to driving drunk and killing a Chagrin Falls teenager.

The crash happened Dec.23, 2016 in Akron.

John Bird was driving his SUV northbound on North Portage Path when he struck an Audi traveling southbound on North Portage Path.

The driver of the Audi then drove off the road and hit a utility pole.

Grant Wilson, 17, was a passenger in the Audi.

Bird pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. He will be sentenced Feb. 26.

Wilson was a senior at Chagrin Falls High School. School officials say he was a talented artist, who had a great sense of humor.

