Former Cleveland TV station reporter dies at 38

Cleveland is mourning the loss of television reporter.
Kathleen Cochrane DePiero is a former employee of Fox 8 or WJW-TV.
According to station reports, DePiero died Saturday after a brief illness.
DePiero worked at the station beginning in 2005 before stepping away from her career to spend time with her two children.
DePiero's husband, Dean DePiero, is a former Democratic state lawmaker and a former mayor of Parma.
She was 38 years old.
