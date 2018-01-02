Former Cleveland TV station reporter dies at 38

Cleveland is mourning the loss of television reporter.

Kathleen Cochrane DePiero is a former employee of Fox 8 or WJW-TV.

According to station reports, DePiero died Saturday after a brief illness.

DePiero worked at the station beginning in 2005 before stepping away from her career to spend time with her two children.

DePiero's husband, Dean DePiero, is a former Democratic state lawmaker and a former mayor of Parma.

She was 38 years old.

