Driver crashes into Cleveland gas station following multi-car accident; injury reported

At least one person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a gas station on Cleveland's west side Tuesday evening.

According to police, multiple cars were involved in the accident, leading one to strike the 7-Eleven-BP gas station located on the corner of Denison Avenue and Fulton Road.

The victim, who has not been identified, was removed from the inside of the gas station on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance.

No gas pumps were hit as the accident unfolded.

Cleveland police are investigating.

