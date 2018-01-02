Plumbers working around the clock to fix frozen pipes in Northeast Ohio

As the temperatures dip below zero in Northeast Ohio, plumbers are working around the clock to fix busted pipes.

And as warmer weather heads this way, it could bring new problems to at-risk plumbing systems.

Patrick Kotek with H. Jack Plumbing and Heating said the entire team has run out on service calls for things like frozen pipes and broken furnaces since Christmas.

"When it gets so cold so fast, and with those minus wind chills, that's what really affects your plumbing and your house is the minus wind chills," said Kotek.

Kotek says many of the cases are preventable. He says if you're leaving your home for an extended period of time, then make preparations.

"You should definitely shut your water off. know where your main valve is and shut your water off, flush your toilets, drain the water down, I'd recommend leaving the furnace at 65," he said.

Plumbers also recommend taking simple steps like leaving your kitchen cabinet doors open underneath your sink and letting the water trickle from the faucet.

Kotek also says a yearly inspection where you winterize your home could also save you hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars in the long run.

"A lot of the problems is lack of maintenance," he said.

