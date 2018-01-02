Akron traffic stop spirals into gunfight, police chase; suspect hospitalized

What began as a traffic stop quickly spiraled into a gunfight Tuesday evening in Akron.

According to Akron police, officers began pursuing a Chevy SUV near East Avenue and Morse Road after receiving a tip that a fugitive -- Michael P. Johnson, 34, of Akron -- was riding inside the car.

Johnson was wanted on warrants for escape, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, open container in a motor vehicle and contempt of court.

As officers attempted to stop the SUV, Johnson jumped out of the car and fired several shots at the officers.

The officers returned fire. Johnson fled on foot through a field and came out at the Circle K gas station, located at 1608 East Ave.

Johnson attempted to carjack a customer in the parking lot. The customer drove off.

Johnson then ran across East Avenue toward Clearview Avenue, where he was struck by a police cruiser.

Johnson was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with a broken left leg.

He will be booked into Summit County Jail. No officers were injured. Officers recovered a revolver at the scene.

Per departmental procedure, the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The incident is under investigation.

