School closings due to deep freeze wind chills, frostbite conditions

The wind will not let up much, so dangerous wind chills again will be the big story. Northeast Ohio will see another night of wind chills around 10 to 15 below at times.

There is yet another arctic front that is forecast to pass through Wednesday night.

Temperatures may sneak up into the mid-20s on Wednesday as some milder air moves in before the front.

Light snow will break out along the lakeshore counties Wednesday afternoon. Arctic air builds in behind the front making for dangerous conditions starting Wednesday night through the day Thursday.

Lake effect snow develops as well.

Weather snapshot:

Dangerous wind chills the rest of the week

Afternoon light snow Wednesday

Lake effect snow Wednesday night and into Thursday

