Packers star executive Alonzo Highsmith to become John Dorsey's righthand man: Cleveland Browns update

The Cleveland Browns offseason is off to a fast start.

Alonzo Highsmith is joining the team as vice president of football operations, putting him directly under general manager John Dorsey and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Getting Alonzo Highsmith to go with John Dorsey is the best thing for the Browns. Two terrific personnel men who were together with the Packers. I've known Highsmith since 1987, and he's an outstanding personnel man. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 2, 2018

Highsmith spent the last two decades with Green Bay, beginning as a scout and rising to senior personnel executive.

He and Dorsey worked together for years with the Packers.

Highsmith also played six years in the NFL for the Houston Oilers, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was drafted 3rd overall by Houston in 1987.

Browns To Hire Alonzo Highsmith https://t.co/UjwS8HRPE5 pic.twitter.com/XsoFhoIFdw — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 2, 2018

