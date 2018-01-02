Packers star executive Alonzo Highsmith to become John Dorsey's - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Packers star executive Alonzo Highsmith to become John Dorsey's righthand man: Cleveland Browns update

Posted by Christopher Dellecese, Sr. Sports Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns offseason is off to a fast start.

Alonzo Highsmith is joining the team as vice president of football operations, putting him directly under general manager John Dorsey and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Highsmith spent the last two decades with Green Bay, beginning as a scout and rising to senior personnel executive.

He and Dorsey worked together for years with the Packers.

Highsmith also played six years in the NFL for the Houston Oilers, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was drafted 3rd overall by Houston in 1987.

