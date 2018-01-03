Teen girl gets probation for Akron firetruck collision that killed 2

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A teenager who pleaded guilty to juvenile charges in the deaths of two teen passengers who died when she drove an SUV through a red light and collided with an Ohio firetruck has received probation.

A juvenile court judge in Akron ordered a suspended sentence for the 16-year-old girl on Tuesday. The judge says the girl will go to youth prison if she violates the terms of the one-year probation.

The girl earlier pleaded guilty to juvenile charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault in the July crash, which killed 15-year-old Briyana Hayes and 16-year-old Lashae Johnson.

The firetruck was headed to training and didn't have lights or sirens on during the collision.

The girl apologized in court. Her attorney has said she's remorseful.

