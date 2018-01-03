Fight near Cleveland airport terminal ends with shots fired, vehicle damaged

A fight near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ended with gunfire early Wednesday morning.

According to Cleveland police, a group of males started fighting near the airport at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Police say the individuals involved with the altercation took off from the airport property in different vehicles. One of the cars was shot at by a subject in another vehicle near State Route 237 north, according to police.

When officers arrived to the 5300 block of Riverside Drive in the airport loop, investigators found a bystander's vehicle was damaged.

There were no injuries or arrests reported by police.

