Police search for fugitive wanted for robbing cigarette truck at gunpoint in Cleveland

A reward is being offered by local and federal law enforcement agencies for information leading to the capture of a potentially armed and dangerous man wanted for robbing truck full of cigarettes in Cleveland.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, David Fields allegedly ordered the driver of a cigarette work truck, at gunpoint, into the back of his truck during an aggravated robbery on June 9, 2017.

Fields then took the keys and drove the truck to East 108th Street and Arthur Avenue in Cleveland, where several accomplices unloaded the contents from the truck.

Fields, 53, is an African-American male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has been known to frequent the area of Lynn Drive in Cleveland.

The U.S. Marshals and Lakewood Police are also assisting with the search for Fields.

Anyone with information should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

