Viral photo at Canton store shows young man buying jackets for the homeless

A photo posted on Facebook showing a young man purchasing coats for the homeless from the Canton Goodwill location has gone viral.

According to the woman who shared the photo, her father took the photo of the man at the checkout line buying $65 worth of coats to give to the homeless.

As of Wednesday morning, the inspirational post has nearly 700 shares and 600 likes on Facebook.

The post sparked positive feedback on social media.

