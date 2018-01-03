Canton bar employee shot in the neck

Canton police looking for suspect who shot a bar employee. (Source: WOIO)

A bar employee was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning, after being shot in the neck.

Canton police say Russell Hazel, 33, was working at Hooch's Pub at 1533 Cleveland Avenue SW when he was shot.

Officers were called to the bar around 2:43 a.m.

EMS took Hazel to Aultman Hospital. His condition is not being released at this time.

The shooter remains on the loose.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Canton Police Lt. John Gabbard at 330-438-4443.

