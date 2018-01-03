Attempted burglary suspect arrested after police follow footprints in the snow

A 33-year-old man is now behind bars after allegedly trying to break into a home.

A Manor Drive resident called police around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 after she saw a man try to enter her home through the front door. When he was unsuccessful in getting in the front door, he allegedly ran around to the backyard and tried to enter through the rear door.

After the female resident screamed, the suspect fled over the fence in her backyard.

Mentor-on-the-Lake and Mentor officers followed his footprints in the snow through the backyards.

Jack Sherwood of Mentor was arrested on Lake Road a short time later.

Sherwood is being held on a $10,000 bond is is charged with attempted burglary.

