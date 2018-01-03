North Olmsted gas leak shuts down portion of Lorain Road

A natural gas leak shut down a busy section of Lorain Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said it started around 9:30 a.m.Wednesday.

Lorain Road is closed in both directions between Country Club Boulevard and Brookpark Road.

North Olmsted firefighters say a main gas line near the Famous Dave's restaurant is the source of the leak.

Dominion crews are on the scene, but as of noon, repairs are expected to take at least another hour.

There are no injuries or evacuations at this point.

This story will be updated.

