Police: Man shot in the head by a drunk friend dies

The friend of a man found critically injured in a home in 500 block of East Exchange Street Tuesday night could face more charges now that the victim has died.

Dominic Radesic, 19, of Medina, told police it was an accidental shooting.

It happened in Akron around 10:30 p.m.

Police found Noah Pettit, 20, with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he died the next day.

Police say there were seven young adults at the home, drinking and playing with handguns. They were pointing guns at each other's heads and placing the guns in their own mouths.

That's when Radesic pointed a handgun at Pettit's head and pulled the trigger.

Radesic left before officers arrived but was found at his home in Medina.

He was charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence, weapons under disability and obstructing official business and is being held in the Summit County Jail.

Officers recovered two handguns and also arrested Rick S. Oberacker, 24, of Medina.

He was charged with misconduct at an emergency.

While detectives were conducting an investigation into the shooting, Oberacker grabbed an audio recorder from one of the detectives and started screaming at the investigators.

