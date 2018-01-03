Stipe Miocic continues to peak after beating Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic added another notch in is championship belt Saturday night with a win over Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 220.

The heavyweight champion and Euclid native defended his title at the TD Garden in Boston, MA and then thanked fans via twitter:

Thank you to all my fans and everyone that supports me. I love you guys. We did it! pic.twitter.com/ojhVCxN450 — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) January 21, 2018

The win over the Las Vegas favorite also helped Miocic break the record for heavyweight title defenses.

The judges decision in the five round fight was unanimous.

After the fight, Ngannour promised that he would come back stronger.

Ngannou cane into the fight with a professional record of 11-1.

Before Saturday he had never lost a fight in the UFC.

