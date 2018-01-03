Solon Police looking for driver who left the scene of hit-and-run

The Solon Police Department is looking for the suspect. (Source WOIO)

The Solon Police Department is looking for the driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

Police said around 11:15 p.m. on Jan 2 a pedestrian was hit by a car on Cannon Road near Valley Lane.

This is near the Bedford Heights border.

Investigators said the vehicle left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident should call 440-337-1465.

