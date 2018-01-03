Win the $460M Powerball and stay warm with these Cleveland eats

You step outside, it's frigid, with below zero windchill and you take your fist deep breath in and you feel it deep in your chest? Is that your lungs freezing?More >>
It doesn't take long for frostbite to set in when it's this cold out.
Cleveland will keep four recreation centers open as warming centers through Saturday, Jan. 6.
On Wednesday evening, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) started providing free rides to transit centers and rail stations to help people seek refuge from the cold.
Sometimes it takes a little extra push to get a government agency, a landlord or a neighbor to correct a problem.
