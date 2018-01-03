Win the $460M Powerball and stay warm with these Cleveland eats

In offices all over the Cleveland area all people can talk about is the crazy cold weather and the dream of winning Wednesday's $460 million Powerball jackpot.

When you combine the two topics it doesn't take long to start thinking about the warm eats and hot chocolate greats of Cleveland.

So just how generous could you be with $460 million?

Here's what you could get share with a few million of your closest friends:

Sweet Moses Hot Chocolate: Some say it's the best hot chocolate in the area with two kinds of milk, including coconut milk, and topped with homemade marshmallows. At $3.50 per mug you can put in an order for 131.4 million mugs.

Sokolowski's University Inn: Nothing says a warm belly full of comfort food like a Pierogi Dinner sitting by their warm roaring fire place. At $9.50 a plate you might have to wait for a table with 48.4 million orders.

Superior Pho: When they bring a bowl of one of Cleveland's best bowls of Pho it's always steaming. Adding a sinus clearing amount of Sriracha you'll be warm for a couple of hours. At $9.25 for a bowl, get some extra spoons ready for your order of 49.7 million bowls.

Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse: Your food can't get much warmer than when it's cooked in front of you, flames included, and moved directly onto your plate. Go for the Wasabi Special which has filet, lobster, shrimp and scallops. At $41 dollars an order you and 11.2 million of your friends are in for a show.

Ohio City Burrito: Because they wrap your massive burrito in foil, they say it's the home of "silver bullet." Make sure you add in the habanero hot sauce and that bullet gets pretty warm pretty quick. At $9.15 for the big burrito they can wrap-up 50.3 million of them for you.

Aladdin's Eatery: You wouldn't normally expect Lebanese-American to be spicy but make sure to get the hot sauce right on your Greek Pita Pitza and see if that doesn't warm you up. At $8.60 a Pitza you can slice up 53.5 million of them.

Dina's Pizza and Pub: Dina's has won a handle of titles for best wings in Cleveland. Skip the hot and go for 15 of the 911 wings. At $14.99, there will be a lot of bones with 30.7 million orders.

For a list of seven of the warmest foods in Cleveland also check out one of our previous article.

