Avon issues boil alert following water main break at major intersection

A boil alert has been issued for all residences and businesses on Detroit Road from Nagel Road east to city limits.

The alert is in effect for at least 24 hours.

A water main broke Wednesday morning near the intersection of Nagel and Detroit Roads triggered the boil alert.

The break has been fixed, and the boil alert is precautionary while the city conducts water tests to ensure potability.

