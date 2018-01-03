Former Browns safety T.J. Ward arrested for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia

Ward spent four seasons with the Browns. (Source WOIO)

Former Cleveland Browns safety T.J. Ward was arrested in Tampa, FL on Wednesday for possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office the 31-year-old was arrested around 9 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Ward's bond was set at $2,500, he was released around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 3.

The safety played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2017 NFL season.

Ward spent four seasons with the Browns.

He represented Cleveland in the Pro Bowl in 2013.

He was the 38th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

