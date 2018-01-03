Arctic blast triggers hundreds of school closings across Northeast Ohio

A new wind chill advisory goes into effect Thursday at 4 a.m. as another wave of arctic air blasts the viewing area.

The dangerous wind chill factors have prompted hundreds of school closings for Thursday. Some districts are planning ahead and also canceling classes on Friday in advance.

The frigid air will affect virtually all of Northeast Ohio, including Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron and Summit Counties.

Wind chills will range from 10 to 24 degrees below zero.

Given the dangerous temps, frostbite can take hold within 30 minutes, so be sure to dress warmly while outside.

The advisory will expire at noon this Saturday.

