Hundreds of school closures due to arctic blast in Northeast Ohio

A new wind chill advisory went into effect Thursday at 4 a.m. as another wave of arctic air blasted the viewing area.

The dangerous wind chill factors have prompted hundreds of school closings for Friday.

The frigid air will affect virtually all of Northeast Ohio, including Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron and Summit Counties.

Wind chills will range from 10 to 24 degrees below zero.

Given the dangerous temps, frostbite can take hold within 30 minutes, so be sure to dress warmly while outside.

The advisory will expire at noon this Saturday.

