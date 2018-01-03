Cleveland U.S. Bank robbed at gunpoint; FBI offering reward

Two armed men rushed into a west side Cleveland bank Wednesday, robbed the branch and fled in a waiting getaway car.

The two men appeared to be carrying semi-automatic pistols, and one of which had an extended magazine.

The heist occurred at about 11 a.m. at the U.S. Bank located in the 9700 block of Lorain Road.

A third man was waiting in a stolen Chevrolet Cruze with Ohio plates. The car was reported stolen from Pepper Pike on Tuesday.

Photos from the bank lobby show a black man wearing light brown boots, grey sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The second robber was wearing brown boots, black pants, a black sweatshirt and white gloves.

Authorities are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the men in the photos.

Reward money is being offered for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the people responsible for the robbery.

Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland FBI, Cleveland Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

