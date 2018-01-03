Here’s the winningest place to buy lotto tickets in Northeast Ohio

For only the second time ever, both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots have topped more than $300 million.

WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 02 18 37 39 42 12

Accordingly, would-be winners are flocking to the Smith and Snow Road Shell station in Brook Park to get their tickets.

Why? Because the Ohio Lottery has declared the station -- located at 5918 Smith Rd. -- the luckiest place to buy tickets in the state.

The walls inside the station prove it—they are covered in winning tickets ranging from the hundreds to the millions.

