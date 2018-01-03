Coast Guard cutters used on Lake Erie to help with shipping season

Shipping season ends on Jan. 15, cutters will break ice to make sure cargo ships can go through the Great Lakes. (Source U.S. Coast Guard)

U.S. Coast Guard cutters were used on Lake Erie this week to help with the rest of shipping season.

According to the coast guard ice coverage on Lake Erie is over 20 percent, it's usually at 5 percent for this time of year.

Forecast show ice coverage on the lake will increase.

