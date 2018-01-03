RTA offering free, around-the-clock rides to people seeking shelter from the cold

On Wednesday evening, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) started providing free rides to transit centers and rail stations to help people seek refuge from the cold.

RTA will provide the free 24-hour service during the record cold spell.

The transit centers include:

Southgate Transit Center, 5491 Warrensville Center Rd., Maple Heights

Westgate Transit Center, 21159 Center Ridge Rd., Fairview Park

Parma Transit Center, 8750 Day Dr., Parma

West 117 Station on the Red Line, 11631 Madison Ave., Cleveland

Louis Stokes/Windermere Station on the Red Line, 14232 Euclid Ave., East Cleveland

“You can escape the frigid temperatures by hopping on a bus or train and asking the operator for the best route to any of the RTA transit centers or rail stations that will be open all night,” said RTA CEO Joe Calabrese.

