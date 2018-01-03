Potential quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns enter the NFL Draft

Will the Browns select Josh Rosen? (Source AP Images)

Potential quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns have declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen announced on Twitter he will enter the draft.

Rosen is projected to be a first round pick, the Browns have the first and fourth pick in the draft.

In his message on Twitter, Rosen thanked his coaches, family, fans and teammates for helping him become a better player.

Rosen threw for 9,301 yards, 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his college career.

The Cleveland Browns are on the clock

The quarterback also promised his mother he will eventually finish his college degree.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold also declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Darnold threw for 7,229 yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in college.

The quarterback made the announcement on his Instagram account.

The last time the Browns used a first round pick on a quarterback was during the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Browns drafted Johnny Manziel with 22nd overall pick.

Manziel only lasted two seasons with the team.

Quarterback play was an obvious weakness for Cleveland this season.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer led the NFL in interceptions.

The past four seasons the Browns have finished in the bottom six for touchdown passes thrown.

The 2018 NFL Draft begins on April 26.

The draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

