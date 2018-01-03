Cleveland area water mains buckling from extreme cold weather

A water main buckled in the extreme cold on Cleveland's west side Wednesday night. (Source: WOIO)

Water mains broke open on Cleveland's east and west sides Wednesday night, as the extreme cold continues to pummel the city's aging water infrastructure.

The first break, which occurred near East 114th Street and Union Avenue at about 5:30 p.m., caused water flow issues for surrounding businesses and residents.

The second break occurred at West 112th Street and Detroit Avenue at 7 p.m., causing the road to buckle.

No boil alerts have been reported yet in connection to these breaks.

But a boil alert is in effect for homes and businesses in Avon on Detroit Road from Nagel Road east to city limits due to a water main break early Wednesday.

“Basically it's a few hours of digging. We get down to the water main, and we determine what the problem is, and at that point we make our repairs,” said Anthony Lorenzo, the superintendent of utilities in Avon.

When the ground freezes, the pressure increases stress on water pipes which can cause them to break.

Lorenzo says there's not much utility crews can do to prevent this from happening-- just be prepared.

It's so cold outside that it can be dangerous for crews. So the city had to rotate workers to fix the water main break.

Lorenzo expects to see more problems like this as long as the biting cold sticks around.

The city of Avon expects to have lab results back by 4 p.m. Thursday.

They're hoping they can lift the boil order at that time.

