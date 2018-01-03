Cleveland firefighters race to douse blaze on city's east side

A house fire broke out on Cleveland's east side Wednesday night, leaving firefighters racing to subdue the flames.

The fire ignited at 3426 East 118th St. at about 9 p.m.

The Cleveland Fire Department has subdued the fire.

Emergency medical crews arrived at the scene as well after reports streamed in that two people were trapped inside the home.

One victim was injured in the fire and taken to MetroHealth hospital.

