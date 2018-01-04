Tips for avoiding frostbite while out in the cold

It doesn’t take long for frostbite to set in when it’s this cold out.

Doctors tell Cleveland 19 that the best way to avoid frostbite is to limit time outdoors during the extreme cold.

Northeast Ohio forecast

If you develop that severe pain, redness, or swelling, you need to go to the hospital.

“Ultimately you can lose fingers, during single digits or extremities. Often the damage is more severe than it appears to be initially, so it's important once you identify a possible frostbite victim to get those extremities warmed up and keep them warm - don't let them refreeze," said Dr. Tom Waters with the Cleveland Clinic.

Frostnip and frostbite, do you know the difference?

Right now, at least five patients are being treated for frostbite at Akron Children’s Hospital. Burn units in Cleveland have also seen several patients with frostbite.

Below are several tips on how to avoid frostbite

Cover your face

Cover your ears

Hands are the most vulnerable

Wear mittens instead of gloves

