Dogs left outside of Ohio home rescued from freezing conditions

Authorities have rescued several dogs that were left outside of an Ohio home in the dangerous winter weather conditions.

The Wyandot County Humane Society and deputies from the county sheriff's office rescued the dogs from a fenced-enclosure outside of a house on South Main Street in Kirby, which is about 70 miles south of Toledo.

On Wednesday, the low temperature for the Kirby area reached 0 degrees.

According to the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office, many residents in the area keep their hunting dogs outside, but the county's animal control department will seize the dogs when the outside weather conditions are too harsh.

The sheriff's office said they are taking the appropriate steps towards getting the dogs taken care of.

