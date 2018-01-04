Must-see Garfield Heights basketball team catching attention of LeBron, national scouts

When Garfield Heights High School freshman Meechie Johnson scored 50 points in just his third career high school game, that was an indication of how fun things will be in the next few seasons for the Bulldogs.

The son of a former D-1 player and nephew of head coach Sonny Johnson, the very young Meechie was receiving major college offers even before his first game as a freshman. Teammate forward Alonzo Gaffney has major offers as well.

The team is such an attraction, that LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and JR Smith of the Cavs decided to take in their game versus Shaw High School earlier this season.

