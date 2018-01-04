87-year-old woman dies, another woman injured and pulled from burning Rocky River home

An elderly woman has died following an early morning fire in Rocky River. Firefighters pulled a second woman from the burning home and rushed her to the hospital.

According to a Lakewood Fire Department Chief Scott Gilman, crews from several surrounding departments responded to the home showing heavy fire in the 22800 block of Lake Road in Rocky River just after 6 a.m. on Thursday

Chief Gilman said the fire spread to the home's attic, which resulted in a structure collapse. The firefighters were then ordered to evacuate from the interiors.

The elderly woman was initially unaccounted for, but fire department officials confirmed her death.

The second female victim was rescued and transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The harsh winter conditions posed a challenge for firefighters because of the freezing temperatures. The first two fire hydrants crews tried to get water from were frozen.

"Today the weather hampered us, we do carry water on our trucks which we did put onto the fire right away but with the frozen hydrants we have to make adjustments," said Aaron Lenart, Chief of the Rocky River Fire Department.

Lake Rd is closed at the Bay Village/Rocky River border due to a police/fire emergency. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/Tu2Jwew8At — Rocky River Police (@RockyRiverPD) January 4, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

