Bucyrus schools closed, bomb-sniffing dogs search after threat made on social media

Bucyrus City School District officials are investigating a bomb threat that was posted on Twitter early Thursday morning.

According to school district officials, the threat came in on social media at 4:53 a.m.

In response, the district closed all buildings and notified the staff about the threat. Classes were canceled on Thursday following the threat.

"We are working collaboratively with the City of Bucyrus Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Allen County Sheriff's Office to ensure that all our buildings are safe," said Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. "We take threats to the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and will work diligently to secure our buildings."

The Allen County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatched bomb-sniffing dogs to the district's elementary and secondary school buildings.

Police and sheriff's deputies are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday regarding the threat.

This story will be updated.

