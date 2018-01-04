Hundreds of marijuana plants seized from west side Cleveland home

Cleveland police recovered over 200 marijuana plants from a home on West 116th Street on Wednesday night.

According to police, the Cleveland Police Department's bomb squad was called in to investigate the home near the intersection of West 116th Street and Bellaire Road.

Officers removed the plants from the home.

Police have not said if anybody has been charged in connection with the plant seizure.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.