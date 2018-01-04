Youngstown businessman granted a stay, will not be deported Sunday

An Ohio businessman who called the U.S. home for 38 years will be here a little while longer.

Amer Othman was scheduled to be deported to Jordan on Sunday, but according to WKBN, the 57-year-old received a call from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that he would not be deported.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan had been working to stop Othman's deportation through a private bill that he says President Donald Trump's administration ignored.

Ryan says Othman's convenience store and hookah bar helped revitalize Youngstown. The congressman has vowed to keep looking for ways to keep Othman in the U.S.

Othman says his application for a second green card was denied in the 1990s when officials claimed his first marriage was fraudulent. Court documents show Othman's first wife filed an affidavit in 2007 saying she signed the original statement claiming fraud under duress.

If Othman is forced to leave, his four adult daughters will remain in the U.S.

