Super Bowl party food: Burntwood Tavern shares recipes with Wake Up Cleveland

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH

Burntwood Tavern shared their favorite Super Bowl party plates with the Wake Up Cleveland morning show.

Black Bean Hummus

  • 24 oz. Cooked and Drained Black Beans
  • .5 oz. Minced Garlic
  • 2 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1.5 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
  • 2 tsp. Cumin
  • 1 oz. Rough Chopped Cilantro
  • 1 Roma Tomato
  • 1 Red Pepper
  • 1 Jumbo Carrot
  • 1 English Cucumber
  • 2 Naan Dough

Directions:

  1. Mix beans, garlic, oil, lemon juice, cumin and cilantro in food processor until smooth
  2. Dice Roma tomato and use as garnish in center of hummus
  3. Julienne red pepper and jumbo carrot
  4. Slice English cucumber
  5. Warm Naan dough in oven before serving

Deviled Eggs

  • 12 Eggs
  • 3 oz. Mayonnaise
  • 1 oz. Pickle Relish
  • 2 oz. Jalapenos; seeded & minced
  • 1 lb. Bacon
  • 8 oz. Brown Sugar
  • 8 oz. Maple Syrup
  • 1 tsp. Cayenne
  • 1 tsp. Salt and Pepper

For the eggs:

  1. Hard boil eggs
  2. Cut eggs in half and remove yolk
  3. Mix mayonnaise, pickle relish and jalapenos
  4. Take mixture and evenly scoop back into egg whites

For the bacon:

  1. Mix brown sugar, syrup, cayenne and salt and pepper
  2. Place bacon on baking pan lined with wax paper
  3. Rub bacon with mixture
  4. Cook bacon in preheated 350 degree oven until dark brown and crispy
  5. Cut bacon into 24 pieces and place in yolk of deviled egg for garnish

Tavern Tater Tots

  • 2 lbs. Idaho Potatoes; peeled, shredded, and rinsed
  • 2 tbsp. salt and pepper
  • 2 Eggs
  • 2 cups Flour; more or less as needed
  • 64 oz. Canola Oil
  • 2 oz. Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce
  • 8 oz. BBQ Sauce
  • 8 oz. Ranch Dressing

Directions:

  1. Mix shredded potatoes, salt and pepper and whole eggs
  2. Slowly add and mix flour, add flour to the point where you can mix and form balls (1.5 ounce)
  3. Warm canola oil on stove, make sure pot is 2x as big as needed to prevent oil splashing
  4. Chop and mix chipotle peppers with BBQ sauce (More peppers the spicier)
  5. When oil hot, fry tots until golden brown and crispy
  6. Serve with a side of chipotle BBQ sauce and Ranch dressing

Beef Sliders

  • 1.5 lbs. Ground Beef
  • 12 oz. Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • 12 oz. ketchup
  • 12 tsp. Salt and Pepper
  • 12 Slider Buns
  • 24 Sliced Pickles
  • 12 Pimento Stuffed Green Olives
  • 12 Frill Picks

Directions:

  1. Portion the ground beef into 12, 2 oz. patties
  2. Season each patty with .5 tsp. salt and pepper per side
  3. Cook burgers on grill to desired temperature
  4. When burgers almost done place 1 oz. cheese on each patty to melt
  5. Put half ounce of ketchup on each side of bun
  6. Place cooked beef patty on bottom bun and top with pickles
  7. Place on top bun and frill pick the olive into the top of the bun for garnish

Chicken Sliders

  • 3 lbs. Chicken Breast
  • 24 oz. Buttermilk
  • 2 lbs. Seasoned Flour
  • 64 oz. Canola Oil
  • 8 ounces Red Hot Sauce
  • 2 oz. Honey
  • 12 Slider Buns
  • 24 Sliced Pickles
  • 24 oz. Ranch Dressing

 Directions:

  1. Cut chicken breast into 12, 4 oz. pieces
  2. Marinate chicken in buttermilk for 30 minutes
  3. While chicken is marinating mix red hot sauce and honey together
  4. Warm canola oil on stove, make sure pot is 2x as big as needed to prevent oil splashing
  5. Remove chicken from buttermilk and shake off excess, dredge with flour
  6. Cook chicken in oil until golden brown and fully cooked.
  7. Remove from oil and toss with red hot and honey sauce
  8. Place chicken on slider bun and top with 2 pickles and serve with side of ranch

