Super Bowl party food: Burntwood Tavern shares recipes with Wake Up Cleveland

(Source: Facebook) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Burntwood Tavern shared their favorite Super Bowl party plates with the Wake Up Cleveland morning show.
Black Bean Hummus
- 24 oz. Cooked and Drained Black Beans
- .5 oz. Minced Garlic
- 2 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1.5 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
- 2 tsp. Cumin
- 1 oz. Rough Chopped Cilantro
- 1 Roma Tomato
- 1 Red Pepper
- 1 Jumbo Carrot
- 1 English Cucumber
- 2 Naan Dough
Directions:
- Mix beans, garlic, oil, lemon juice, cumin and cilantro in food processor until smooth
- Dice Roma tomato and use as garnish in center of hummus
- Julienne red pepper and jumbo carrot
- Slice English cucumber
- Warm Naan dough in oven before serving
Deviled Eggs
- 12 Eggs
- 3 oz. Mayonnaise
- 1 oz. Pickle Relish
- 2 oz. Jalapenos; seeded & minced
- 1 lb. Bacon
- 8 oz. Brown Sugar
- 8 oz. Maple Syrup
- 1 tsp. Cayenne
- 1 tsp. Salt and Pepper
For the eggs:
- Hard boil eggs
- Cut eggs in half and remove yolk
- Mix mayonnaise, pickle relish and jalapenos
- Take mixture and evenly scoop back into egg whites
For the bacon:
- Mix brown sugar, syrup, cayenne and salt and pepper
- Place bacon on baking pan lined with wax paper
- Rub bacon with mixture
- Cook bacon in preheated 350 degree oven until dark brown and crispy
- Cut bacon into 24 pieces and place in yolk of deviled egg for garnish
Tavern Tater Tots
- 2 lbs. Idaho Potatoes; peeled, shredded, and rinsed
- 2 tbsp. salt and pepper
- 2 Eggs
- 2 cups Flour; more or less as needed
- 64 oz. Canola Oil
- 2 oz. Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce
- 8 oz. BBQ Sauce
- 8 oz. Ranch Dressing
Directions:
- Mix shredded potatoes, salt and pepper and whole eggs
- Slowly add and mix flour, add flour to the point where you can mix and form balls (1.5 ounce)
- Warm canola oil on stove, make sure pot is 2x as big as needed to prevent oil splashing
- Chop and mix chipotle peppers with BBQ sauce (More peppers the spicier)
- When oil hot, fry tots until golden brown and crispy
- Serve with a side of chipotle BBQ sauce and Ranch dressing
Beef Sliders
- 1.5 lbs. Ground Beef
- 12 oz. Sharp Cheddar Cheese
- 12 oz. ketchup
- 12 tsp. Salt and Pepper
- 12 Slider Buns
- 24 Sliced Pickles
- 12 Pimento Stuffed Green Olives
- 12 Frill Picks
Directions:
- Portion the ground beef into 12, 2 oz. patties
- Season each patty with .5 tsp. salt and pepper per side
- Cook burgers on grill to desired temperature
- When burgers almost done place 1 oz. cheese on each patty to melt
- Put half ounce of ketchup on each side of bun
- Place cooked beef patty on bottom bun and top with pickles
- Place on top bun and frill pick the olive into the top of the bun for garnish
Chicken Sliders
- 3 lbs. Chicken Breast
- 24 oz. Buttermilk
- 2 lbs. Seasoned Flour
- 64 oz. Canola Oil
- 8 ounces Red Hot Sauce
- 2 oz. Honey
- 12 Slider Buns
- 24 Sliced Pickles
- 24 oz. Ranch Dressing
Directions:
- Cut chicken breast into 12, 4 oz. pieces
- Marinate chicken in buttermilk for 30 minutes
- While chicken is marinating mix red hot sauce and honey together
- Warm canola oil on stove, make sure pot is 2x as big as needed to prevent oil splashing
- Remove chicken from buttermilk and shake off excess, dredge with flour
- Cook chicken in oil until golden brown and fully cooked.
- Remove from oil and toss with red hot and honey sauce
- Place chicken on slider bun and top with 2 pickles and serve with side of ranch
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.