Wake Up recipes: Cleveland 19's morning crew shares their favorite comfort foods

The Wake Up Cleveland morning show team is letting you into their kitchen and sharing their favorite comfort food recipes.

Neeha Curtis' Cheesy Shredded Chicken Taco Skillet

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Taco seasoning

1 (16-ounce) jar salsa

1 cup sour cream

4 corn tortillas (street taco style) OR tortilla chips.

4 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

Pico De Gallo for garnish

Directions:

Heat oil in a skillet over medium. Add onion, garlic, taco seasoning. Stir until onions softened. Toss shredded chicken into mix to coat. Add salsa, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup water. Sprinkle cheese. Transfer skillet to oven or baking dish and bake until cheese is melted about 5 minutes. Top with sour cream, and pico de gallo. Serve with corn tortillas or tortilla chips.

Julian Glover's Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients:

1 rotisserie chicken

1 bag mixed, frozen veggies of your choosing

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

2 cups chicken broth or stock (reduced sodium)

1 large sweet onion

1 box of 2 Pillsbury pie crusts

1 pie tin

The caramelized onions:

Part of what helps pack the flavor in this delicious recipe is the caramelized onions. It's easy, but takes time - so be patient!

Dice onion into uniformed chunks. Coat the bottom of your pan with olive oil. Heat pan on medium high heat until oil is simmering. Add the onion slices and stir into oil, browning onions. Season onions with a couple of pinches of salt. Lower heat to medium low, continue to cook and stir occasionally. Onions should be tender and sweet after cooking for about 30 minutes.

The roux:

No using gravy packets. A good roux is what will have your family asking for seconds. In a sauce pan, melt the butter over medium heat without letting it brown. A tablespoon at a time, add the flour to the butter and whisk constantly. (You may need to lower your temperature to make sure the paste-like mixture does not burn) Season roux with a pinch of a salt and freshly cracked black pepper. After about two minutes of cooking, slowly add your chicken stock while continuing to whisk the mixture together. Whisk out any lumps and make sure the entire paste is incorporated into the roux.

The chicken:

With a couple of forks, pull rotisserie chicken off the bone. Shred the chicken into small chunks with the forks.

The filling:

Combine your roux, caramelized onions, opened bag of frozen veggies, and chicken to your sauce pan. Allow to cook on medium low heat for 5 minutes to marry the flavors.

The pot pie:

Preheat oven to 425°. Place one pie crust in ungreased pie tin and press the side and bottom off the crust to the tin. Add filling to pie crust. (You may have more filling than needed. Do NOT over-fill your pie tin. Filling should be level to the edge of the tin) Place second crust over the top of the open-faced pie. Trim excess dough with a paring knife or kitchen sheers. Crimp edges of pie crust so that none of the filling is able to spill out. Slit 2-4 openings on the top pie crust to vent. Place pie in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Pie is done when crust is golden brown and internal temperatures is 165°.

For less brown crust, add aluminum foil around the edges of your pie crust just before placing your pie into the oven. Remove foil during the last 15 minutes of baking.

The meal:

Remove pie from the oven. Let cool for 5 minutes. Enjoy. Be warm.

Jamie Sullivan’s Cheesy Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 pound bag hash brown potatoes

1/2 cup (1 stick) margarine

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 can cream of chicken

1 pint sour cream

10 ounce bag shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Mix up everything in a bowl. Put the ingredients in a greased 9 x 13 pan. Cook at 350° for 30 minutes. Enjoy.

Samantha Roberts' Elastic Pants Banana Pudding

Ingredients:

2 bags Pepperidge Farm Chessman Cookies

6 to 7 bananas, sliced

2 cups milk

1 5 oz. box instant French vanilla pudding

1 8 oz. block cream cheese, softened

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 12 oz. container of Cool Whip

Directions:

Line bottom of 9 x 13 pan with 1 bag of cookies. Layer sliced bananas on top. Blend milk and pudding mix with a whisk for about a minute. It will thicken. In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip. Add to pudding mixture, stirring well. Pour over cookies and bananas. Top with layer of cookies. Refrigerate until ready to serve. (Allow at least 4 hours to chill before serving. Works great made the night before.)

