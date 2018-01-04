Police arrest suspect in Canton bar shooting

A 33-year-old man is now in custody, accused of shooting a bar employee.

Russell Hazel was shot around 2:43 a.m. on Wednesday inside Hooch's Pub at 1533 Cleveland Avenue SW.

Canton police say Hazel, 33, was shot in the neck. He is currently in guarded condition at Aultman Hospital

Timothy Frasker Jackson was arrested Wednesday evening in Dover by the US Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Jackson is charged with felonious assault and having a weapon under disability.

