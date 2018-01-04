Second man sentenced for dumping woman's body in Elyria field - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Second man sentenced for dumping woman's body in Elyria field

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Anthony Barker. (Source: Elyria police) Anthony Barker. (Source: Elyria police)
Gregory Ralston. (Source: Elyria police) Gregory Ralston. (Source: Elyria police)
Christopher Williams. (Source: Elyria police) Christopher Williams. (Source: Elyria police)
ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) -

A second man has now been sentenced for dumping a woman in an Elyria field, while she was suffering from a drug overdose.

Naomi Caulfied, 29, was doing drugs with Gregory Ralston, Anthony Barker and Christopher Williams when she overdosed.

Instead of getting help for her, Elyria police say the men loaded up her body in the backseat of a Ford Escape and dumped her in a wooded area off Old Fowl Road.

A woman walking her dog found Caulfield's body on April 12, 2017.

Ralston was sentenced to two years in prison. 

Last July, Barker was sentenced to one year in prison.

Williams remains on the loose. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Elyria police at 440-323-3302.

