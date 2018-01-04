There have been two flu deaths in Cuyahoga County since October 2017.

The most recent death was during Week 52 of the flu season, according to the Cuyahoga County Health Department. Officials say a 70-year-old Mentor woman died.

The first flu death happened during Week 43 (October 22-28). The victim was a 92-year-old North Royalton woman.

Between Weeks 50-52, officials say there has been 246 flu-related hospitalizations and over 1,100 emergency department visits for fever and flu-like illnesses.

As a result the health department is recommending that all residents older than six months of age receive a flu shot.

WHY GET A FLU SHOT?

Flu shots work well to protect many people.

If more people get the flu shot, it's harder for the virus to spread.

By staying healthy, you can help to keep your family members and co-workers from getting sick.

If you do get the flu, a flu shot will make your symptoms less severe.

There is a place near you that offers the flu shot. Visit https://vaccinefinder.org to see a list.

WHO SHOULD GET A FLU SHOT?

A flu shot is recommended for everyone over 6 months old.

If you are taking care of babies, children, the elderly, or those who are chronically ill or have weakened immune systems, it is very important for you to get a flu shot.

HOW DOES FLU SPREAD?

Flu can be passed from person-to-person in these ways:

Sneezing or coughing without covering your mouth

Shaking hands with someone

Touching or preparing food with dirty or infected hands

Flu can also live for several hours on surfaces such as doorknobs, telephones, computers, shopping carts and many other places that are not regularly cleaned or sanitized.

HOW TO STOP THE SPREAD OF FLU

Handwashing is one of the best things you can do. Wash thoroughly for 20 seconds with soap and warm water. Make sure that you wash at these times:

After using the restroom

After blowing your nose

After petting an animal

Before preparing food

Before touching food

Before you eat

Before touching babies, young children, and the elderly

Cover your coughs and sneezes Keep germs away from others by coughing and sneezing into the bend of your elbow. Don't use your hands because germs can easily spread to people and surfaces around you. Stay home if you are sick Rest and sleep will help you to get better. Being home will help to keep your co-workers and customers from getting sick.

Clean common surfaces Pay attention to the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom surfaces that everyone touches. Use wipes in between your regular cleaning schedule and also while someone in the house is ill.

