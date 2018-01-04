Akron man found frozen to death on front porch

Akron police say a man was found dead on a porch Tuesday morning, and his death was caused by the bitter cold.

It happened at a home on 2nd Avenue.

Police say a Meals on Wheels volunteer found 64-year-old Darnell Wilson and according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's office he died of hypothermia.

It's not clear how long Wilson was outside. He was pronounced dead later that day.

Wilson's death comes on the heels of several others in northeast Ohio in the past month that are being blamed on cold weather.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the single digits and health officials warn hypothermia is an extreme danger with conditions like that.

