Avon woman shot in North Ridgeville; police offer new details as they hunt for shooter

North Ridgeville police received a 911 call Thursday from a woman screaming for help.

The 54-year-old Avon woman, who has not yet been identified, had been shot at the intersection of Bender Road and Taylor Industrial Parkway while sitting in a parked car.

As police rushed to the scene, the woman began going in and out of consciousness at the dead end intersection.

The woman had been working as a temporary employee at Invacare Corp. and was sitting in her car during a break.

An unidentified white man, described to be in his mid-20s, approached the victim and, after a very brief conversation, shot her several times.

The suspect fled the scene in a maroon SUV and sped westbound on Taylor Industrial Parkway.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center by the North Ridgeville Fire Department, and was subsequently life-flighted to Cleveland MetroHealth Hospital.

The motive for the crime is unknown at this time.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Ridgeville Police Department at 440-327-2191.

