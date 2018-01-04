Avon woman shot in North Ridgeville; suspect remains on the loose

Police in North Ridgeville are investigating the shooting of 54-year-old Jacqueline Dienes.

The Avon woman is in critical condition at MetroHealth.

Dienes was sitting in her car when she was shot at the intersection of Bender Road and Taylor Industrial Parkway, according to the North Ridgeville Police Department.

The North Ridgeville police dispatch center received a 911 call from a bystander who found Dienes.

Police say as officers rushed to the scene, Dienes began going in and out of consciousness at the dead-end street.

The woman had been working as a temporary employee at Invacare Corp. and was sitting in her car during a break.

The suspect approached the victim and, after a very brief conversation, shot her several times, according to police.

He fled the scene in a maroon SUV and sped westbound on Taylor Industrial Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Ridgeville Police Department at 440-327-2191.

