Destination Cleveland shares video how to have fun in NE Ohio du - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Destination Cleveland shares video how to have fun in NE Ohio during the winter

The beginning of the Instagram post shows people sledding at the Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes in Strongsville. (Source Cleveland Metroparks) The beginning of the Instagram post shows people sledding at the Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes in Strongsville. (Source Cleveland Metroparks)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Destination Cleveland shared a video to help you avoid cabin fever during the winter in Northeast Ohio.

The video shows places to explore while it's cold outside.

The beginning of the Instagram post shows people sledding at the Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes in Strongsville.

Riders reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.

Each chute has a radar, so riders can record their top speed.

Sokolowski's University Inn was included in the video.

It's known as Cleveland's oldest family owned and operated restaurant.

According the restaurant's website they specialize in Polish and Eastern European dishes.

A post shared by Brewnuts (@brewnuts) on

Brewnuts started in 2013 and was initially selling beer-flavored doughnuts to local coffee shops, online, and out of occasional pop-up shops. 

The shop is located at 6501 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

The flavors of donuts change depending on the season.

The 5th Street Arcades is right in the middle of Downtown Cleveland.

There are plenty of shops and restaurants to check out in the historic building.

The original Colonial Arcade was built in 1898.

The Cleveland Museum of Art offers an 18-and-over event each month.

The MIX theme for January is Zodiac.

Art enthusiasts can walk around the museum while listening to live music and enjoying some cocktails.

You can hangout with stingrays and watch sharks eat lunch at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

The aquarium is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., but you can't buy tickets after 4 p.m. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly