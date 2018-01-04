Destination Cleveland shares video how to have fun in NE Ohio during the winter

The beginning of the Instagram post shows people sledding at the Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes in Strongsville. (Source Cleveland Metroparks)

Destination Cleveland shared a video to help you avoid cabin fever during the winter in Northeast Ohio.

The video shows places to explore while it's cold outside.

A post shared by Destination Cleveland (@thisiscle) on Jan 3, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Riders reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.

Each chute has a radar, so riders can record their top speed.

Polkas, pierogies and dumplings -- all at Sokolowski's University Inn. pic.twitter.com/1aM1i0951r — Scott Juba (@ScottJuba) July 18, 2015

Sokolowski's University Inn was included in the video.

It's known as Cleveland's oldest family owned and operated restaurant.

According the restaurant's website they specialize in Polish and Eastern European dishes.

A post shared by Brewnuts (@brewnuts) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:41am PST

Brewnuts started in 2013 and was initially selling beer-flavored doughnuts to local coffee shops, online, and out of occasional pop-up shops.

The shop is located at 6501 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

The flavors of donuts change depending on the season.

Stumbled upon the 5th Street Arcade pic.twitter.com/40hDySEQEk — Jonathan Fertig (@rightlegpegged) October 25, 2017

The 5th Street Arcades is right in the middle of Downtown Cleveland.

There are plenty of shops and restaurants to check out in the historic building.

The original Colonial Arcade was built in 1898.

The Cleveland Museum of Art offers an 18-and-over event each month.

The MIX theme for January is Zodiac.

Art enthusiasts can walk around the museum while listening to live music and enjoying some cocktails.

Who said it was 14 degrees and snowy? pic.twitter.com/Q0RL7l6630 — Greater Cleveland Aquarium (@cleaquarium) December 27, 2017

You can hangout with stingrays and watch sharks eat lunch at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

The aquarium is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., but you can't buy tickets after 4 p.m.

