Green City Growers lifting up East Cleveland one seed at a time

One local grower is still working to cultivate vegetables during this time of year, despite the arctic temps.

"We're creating fresh, nutrient-rich product for the community," said Jeremy Lisy with Green City Growers.

It's something one doesn't expect to see in below freezing temperatures.

But inside this major facility the greens are way greener on the other side of the doors.

"Nice, beautiful lettuce in the middle of January," said Lisy when referring to the long line of Butter Lettuce grown in the building. "We're a three-and-a-quarter acre hydroponic green house in East Cleveland. Right now we have about 38 employees from the local community," said Lisy.

The company has been in operation for several years, cultivating a wide variety of plants ranging from lettuce to Basil, year-round.

Chances are Clevelanders had a bite of their products at least once before.

"Flower, Greenhouse Tavern, Corks and Clever are couple of the restaurants that I know that are using us," said Lisy.

However what seems to be most important is helping out the local community, one plant at a time.

"We're creating jobs so that people can get the freshest, highest quality products even in the middle of Winter," said Lisy.

