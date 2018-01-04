What should your kids do when they are stuck at home during the winter?

Children in Northeast Ohio are getting days off from school because of cold weather and snow. (Source WOIO)

Child psychologist at the University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital Carolyn Ievers-Landis, Ph.D. said it is important to keep your kids busy with activities during the day.

Ievers-Landis said being outside even for small periods of time can help with melatonin production.

"It helps with your body clock," she said.

Building a snowman or shoveling a little snow for about a 20 minute period can help a child a lot.

She wants to remind parents to make sure kids are bundled up and they should be closely monitored for safety reasons.

Ievers-Landis said sunlight helps your mood and helps you take in vitamin D.

Once your inside it is also a good idea to hangout in a room with a lot of natural sunlight.

"My patients who go outside see a lot of benefits," Ievers-Landis said.

You can schedule multiple short trips outside during the day as long the child is safe.

Now is a good time to try a new art project, learn to cook or play a new game.

You can also get out of the house and check out a museum or go to the library.

Dr. Deborah Koricke is a clinical psychologist with the Center for Effective Living in Fairview Park.

“It's okay to maybe rest more, try to get them to do chores you've been looking at. You got new toys for Christmas, what toys do you want to give to others who don't have as much,” Dr. Koricke said.

Cleveland19 caught up with Craig Medley and his kids Jessica, 14, and Casey, 11.

They don't seem to mind the extra days off.

“It's fun, I just like to sleep in and not go to school,” Jessica said.

Craig says it's been a bit of a hassle, but they're making the most of it.

“We revived the Wii, playing Wii sports, that thing's been dead for years. So yeah we've had a lot of fun with it. And we just got word today that he has math homework to do,” he said.

It's important to make time for children to keep up with their homework.

For kids that are not old enough to have school work quizzing them on simple math trivia can go a long way.

Playing interactive games with family members can help a child stimulate their mind during a snow day.

"It's important for a child to learn how to practice taking turns, how to share and how to be a gracious winner and loser," Ievers-Landis said.

Other activities Ievers-Landis recomends when children are off from school:

Make a healthy meal together

Arts and Crafts activities

Have the child read a book for fun

