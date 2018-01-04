Stark County deputies seize drug 10,000 times more potent than morphine in raid

Stark County deputies raided a residence Thursday and seized more than $100,000 worth of heroin and carfentanyl.

Carfentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Agents also seized a handgun, $12,000 in cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia from the residence, located at 2122 26th St. NE in Plain Township.

Victor Lynn Waiters, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including: possession of heroin, weapons under disability, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

"When these deadly drugs are removed from our community lives are saved and Stark County becomes safer for everyone," explained Sheriff George T. Maier. "The Stark County Sheriff's Office Metro Narcotics Unit will continue to fight back against the local drug epidemic by working diligently to take dangerous drugs and criminals off the streets."

The raid was conducted by the Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit, which is comprised of Stark County deputies and officers from the Canton Police Department, Jackson Township Police Department, North Canton Police Department, Brewster Police Department, Canal Fulton Police Department, Uniontown Police Department, Lawrence Township Police Department and the Adult Parole Authority.

