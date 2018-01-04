Cleveland firefighter injured in building fire on Tate Avenue

Investigators said the building was full of storage and old cars. (Source WOIO)

A Cleveland firefighter is stable after he was injured during a building fire on Tate Avenue.

Crews were called to the 3400 block of Tate Avenue around 1 p.m. on Jan. 4.

The fire department had to cut one door open.

Authorities said CFD decided to go to a defensive position when getting everyone out, a firefighter was hit in the head with something, he was taken to a local hospital and is stable.

Weather was a factor in the fire, at this time investigators don't know what caused the fire.

