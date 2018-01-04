HIV Positive Akron man sentenced to 7 years in prison for assaulting a student

Dominique Ely was sentenced to seven years in prison. (Source Summit County Prosecutor)

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said an HIV Positive Akron man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday for assaulting a University of Akron student in April.

Dominique Ely pleaded guilty to second degree felonious assault on Dec. 7.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor Ely met the male victim in an Akron nightclub.

The prosecutor said the victim thought Ely was a woman.

According to the news release Ely was dressed in female attire.

The Summit County Prosecutor said Ely and the victim left the nightclub and went to a local motel where they engaged in sexual activity.

The prosecutor said Ely did not tell the victim he was HIV positive.

At the time of the incident Ely was on parole for sexual battery out of Cuyahoga County.

